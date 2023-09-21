MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Museum of the Southwest will be celebrating another year of SeptemberFest next week, with artists from around the country.

According to a release from the Museum, the celebration will begin with a Preview Party on Friday, September 29th, from 6pm to 10pm, giving guests a look at the opening of “Warhol x Scholder: Cowboys & Indians,” which delves into the mythology of the American West as represented in the work of these two contemporaneous 20th-century artists.

Then, on Saturday, September 19th, from 10am to 5pm, and October 1st, from 12pm to 5pm, gates will be open on campus to 50 artists from around the country. Among these artists are painters, jewelry makers, water feature artists, glass artists, and many more.

The Museum of the Southwest says there will be fun for the whole family with the inclusion of KinderFest, with activities such as Spin Art bikes, art projects, face painting, and more.

Admission to campus buildings is included with your festival tickets. Food trucks will also be there on Saturday and Sunday.

Tables and tickets for the Preview Party and weekend activities are still available. Preview Party tables and tickets should be purchased in advanced; however, daily festival admission can also be purchased at the gate.

For more information, please visit the Museum’s website or email events@museumsw.org.