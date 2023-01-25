MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Museum of the Southwest, located at 1705 W Missouri Avenue in Midland, has big plans for the new year, including two new exhibits.

On Tuesday, the museum unveiled a new art installation for children called Run…Jump…Fly. It’s focused on physical fitness and physical education and teaches kids the importance of staying active.

“Everything we do here includes education and fun because those go hand in hand…teachers are able to bring their kids in, we have lesson plans and everything tied into TEKs,” said Rebekah Mena, Director of the Fredda Turner Dunham Children’s Museum.

The exhibit will remain until the end of April.

Additionally, a blown glass exhibit called Past Particles: Simon Waranch’s Life in Glass is set to open to the public on February 1. The artist’s colorful work is well known across the Tall City and Waranch said he hopes the exhibit will educate people about the process of creating works of art from glass.

