MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, and coolers to relax while listening to local Permian Basin musicians this Sunday, June 4th, at the first of the Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts.

The free community concerts have been a 36-year long tradition for the Museum of the Southwest. The museum encourages everyone to enjoy their Sunday evenings in June and July on the museum grounds.

Opening night will feature the Midlandaires, as well as Permian Basin food trucks such as Tasty Bones, Scooter Dog, Dirty Grinders, Treats & Beats Sweets, and Glazy Daze Sweetz.

Kids will be able to play with Hula-hoops and decorate the driveway with chalk drawings.

More information about the event can be found on the museum website.

This event series is free and open to the public. There will be no concert on July 2nd.