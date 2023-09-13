MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland staple Murry’s Deli is set to open a new location amid an exciting partnership with the Bush Tennis Center.

The original deli, located at 3211 W Wadley Avenue, has been around since 1984. Now, under new ownership, owner Betsy Wells said she wants long-time patrons to know, it’s still a great place to dine in with friends, and there are some exciting new items on the menu.

“It’s a place where people come and gather, they have business lunches…friend lunches…it’s just a really good deli and now, we offer brick oven pizza,” Wells said.

The new partnership with the tennis center will offer that same quality meal and friendly ambiance.

“We’re so excited, first of all, to bring such a great restaurant and brand to this side of Midland. It’s really going to add a lot of social elements to Bush Tennis Center with all of our upcoming events so we’re real excited to have them on board,” said Bush Tennis Center Executive Director Tim Stallard.

“We are thrilled to be invited to come and open up a Murry’s out here. We’ve always wanted to…expand in this area. Now, we can offer the deliciousness (to) the tennis players who come in for tournaments,” Wells added.

The new restaurant will be called Murry’s Center Court Grille; there’s no word yet on when the deli will open, but we will update this story once that information becomes available.