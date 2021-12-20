TEXAS (Nexstar)- Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the appointments of Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri, along with Sergio Contreras and Robert F. McGee to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors.

The advisors will provide guidance to the Broadband Development Office regarding the expansion, adoption, affordability, and use of broadband service and the programs administered by the office.

“The development of broadband is key to Texas’ future as an economic powerhouse. I have complete confidence that my appointments will make recommendations that strengthen broadband access and quality in Texas,” Patrick said.

Muri was instrumental in bringing internet to all ECISD students amid campus closures during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He continues to work to make sure all students within the district have access to high-speed internet.

Of the appointment, Muri said, “I am honored to be appointed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors. It is a privilege to represent K-12 public education and the children and families of Texas. High-speed, affordable broadband availability has been a priority of ours in ECISD for almost two years. Through innovative partnerships, we have made great strides in bringing reliable, affordable internet service to West Texas. During the same time, the ConnEctor Task Force developed the Ector County Digital Inclusion Acceleration Plan to make broadband service a reality for all citizens of Odessa and Ector County. Access to broadband provides opportunities for all Texas families, and I look forward to working hard as a member of this Board.”