ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she shot and killed her husband last weekend. 37-year-old Stephanie Diane Tuell has been charged with Murder. Now an arrest affidavit has revealed a few new details about the incident.

On June 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to 2502 N Tom Green to investigate after Tuell called 911 to report she’d shot her husband after she found him doing something inside the home. It is not clear what Tuell found him doing, as that part has been redacted from the report.

When police arrived, they found Tuell in the front yard waiting for police to arrive. Investigators stated Tuell said, “I wish I was sorry, but I’m not.”

Tuell’s husband, 58-year-old Joe Abril, was found on the bathroom floor covered in blood. The affidavit stated Abril was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the back of the head. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Tuell reportedly asked for a lawyer but didn’t remain completely silent. According to the affidavit, Tuell told investigators, “No one messes with my kids.”

Tuell was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $100,000.