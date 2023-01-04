LUBBOCK, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder in Midland that occurred in December was taken to a Lubbock hospital with a gunshot wound, according to an affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

According to official records, Anjaya L. Saddler, 20, and Decamren Sims, 22, were shot and killed at the Ranch Apartments on December 17. Deondrick Sims, 21, was injured in the shooting and drove himself to the hospital.

According to reports from our sister station, YourBasin.com, investigators said 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden, 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. were responsible for the shooting.

An affidavit stated during the investigation, Love’s mother called the Midland Police Department and said he was shot “last night.” The woman said they were trying to “get the bullet out of his body,” according to public records.

Deondrick told investigators that he heard a knock and when he opened the door, someone shot at him with a handgun, records stated. Deondrick said he ran to the kitchen and heard more gunshots fired into the apartment. Deondrick told investigators that he heard a male say, “grab the s***,” and then heard “I think you shot me.”

According to an affidavit, Deondrick believes one of the male suspects “shot the other male suspect by accident.” While headed to the hospital, Deondrick said he saw blood that was not his own on the steps of the apartment.

After interviewing a witness to the shooting, investigators were told that Love was found in a vehicle at an apartment complex in Odessa with a gunshot wound. The affidavit stated Love “refused to give any information” about how he was shot.

Love was taken to Odessa Hospital and later transferred to Covenant Medical Center, according to official records. While Love was named as a suspect, charges were not yet announced as of Wednesday.

Golden was taken into custody earlier in late December and was charged with two counts of Capital Murder and one count of Attempted Capital Murder. As of Wednesday, MPD has not announced the arrest of Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr.