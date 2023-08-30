ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A murder suspect was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of a Midland man in 2020 after pleading guilty to the crime earlier this week.

Jonathan Roy Dawkins, 32, was arrested in June of 2020 by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Angelo just hours after he shot and killed 23-year-old Kevin Portillo, of Midland. Investigators with the Odessa Police Department said Dawkins confronted Portillo around 3:30 a.m. on June 15 at a home in the 1400 block of Wilshire and shot him multiple times after an argument arouse over a shared love interest.