ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 31-year-old Harvey Gutierrez was arrested late last month, along with two others, and charged with Murder in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Maurice Rodgers. Now, as a result of the murder investigation, Gutierrez is facing a new charge.

According to an affidavit, on December 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department interviewed Gutierrez about the shooting and said he admitted to his involvement. During that interview, officers seized Gutierrez’s phone and, after securing a warrant, found communications between Gutierrez and a female he described as an ex-girlfriend. Investigators found photos and video of the pair engaged in sexual activities and began to question the girl’s age.

Investigators later determined the girl was 16 when the relationship began; the teen reportedly told detectives that she began dating Gutierrez in July of last year and said he knew she was underage. The teen said they talked about the fact that they were involved in an “illegal” relationship and said she lived with Gutierrez until December 15, 2022, just days before the shooting.

On January 6, investigators requested a warrant on one count of Sexual Assault of a Child and Gutierrez was taken into custody on January 16. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a $52,000 bond.