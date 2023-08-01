LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 42, of Hobbs, was arrested by the Lea County Drug Task Force Monday after a tipster called in with a location. Leyva had been on the run since March.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, on March 24, officers responded to the 800 block of S Thorp after a man was shot. At the scene, officers spoke with a victim, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz, also of Hobbs, was taken to a hospital in Lubbock where he later died from his injuries. Before he died, Quiroz spoke with investigators and soon after his death, Hobbs PD obtained an arrest warrant for Leyva.

Leyva has been charged with First-degree Murder, as well as Receipt, Transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon.

On July 31, the Task Force and Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies located Leyva driving north of Hobbs. Investigators said Leyva tried to speed away when he spotted law enforcement vehicles and tire-deflation devices were deployed. Leyva reportedly tried to maneuver around the stop-sticks and left the roadway; he then lost control of his vehicle and struck a gas meter and utility pole. Leyva was arrested when deputies helped him from his burning vehicle.