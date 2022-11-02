ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Shemar Harrington, 21, was rearrested October 31 after Judge Denn Whalen issued an order to revoke his bond. District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said the order came down after Harrington was accused of violating the conditions of that bond.

Harrington was originally arrested May 29 after he allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Erika Pena. He is facing one count of Murder, and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on May 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Southwest Oaks Apartments on Oakwood to investigate shots fired. At the scene, officers found Pena lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her torso. Pena was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died.

Witnesses told police that Pena was shot while trying to break up a fight between Harrington and another man. That man was later found in an apartment at Southwest Oaks with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators spoke with additional witnesses who said they saw the shooter leave the scene and run into another apartment building on Oakwood. Witnesses described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks named “Pablo”.

While searching for “Pablo” at Acacia Park Apartments, they found his roommate, who confirmed that “Pablo” was actually Harrington. Investigators reportedly searched Harrington’s home and vehicle and found a gun and ammunition matching the weapon used to shoot Pena.

Harrington was released from jail earlier this year on a combined $230,000 bond. He was ordered to stay home and wear a GPS monitor to track his location as part of his release. Following his arrest earlier this week, his bond has not been set at a combined $500,000; he remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.