FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Fort Stockton Municipal Court is warning the public to not provide information to a jury summons scam that is currently going around.

The Court says a suspicious email has been sent out, stating that it is from the Fort Stockton Municipal Court and is asking for personal identifying information for jury summons.

The email was not sent by the City of Fort Stockton Municipal Court, and the City of Fort Stockton would not send an email asking for this information.

If you received this email, please do not reply. If you received this at your workplace, please contact your business or company IT staff.