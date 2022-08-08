MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple people have been taken to Midland Memorial Hospital after a crash between a Greyhound bus and a truck.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. on W Co Road 127 when the driver of the bus exited a Pilot truck stop and failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming truck.

The driver of the bus, along with eight passengers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital and all patients are stable at this time.