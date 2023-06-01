MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Due to a significant increase in violent crimes in the Midland/Odessa area, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division initiated a two-day collaborative operation with multiple law enforcement partners to target and disrupt violent crime and apprehend violent criminals.

According to a release from the Texas DPS, on May 24th and 25th, 84 traffic stops were conducted with 26 people arrested. Nine of the individuals arrested were taken into custody on felony warrants and 17 were on-sight felony arrests for various charges. Authorities say 32 felony warrants and 10 misdemeanor warrants were served.

Six firearms were seized, including one stolen firearm, more than $57,000 in stolen vehicles and property was recovered, and over $28,000 in U.S. currency derived from illicit means was seized. Significant amounts of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Heroin were seized as well.

Participating agencies included: Texas DPS, Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Ector County Independent School District Police Department, Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Ector County District Attorney’s Office, University of Texas – Permian Basin Police Department, United State Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.