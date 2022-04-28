MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has arrested nine individuals in an undercover prostitution sting.
McAllen PD conducted the undercover operation from April 25 to April 26.
Three individuals were arrested and charged with prostitution.
The remaining six individuals were arrested and charged with Solicitation of Prostitution among other charges.
Below are the mugshots and charges as provided by the department.
Nina Maria Diaz
Age: 35
Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor
Bond: $1,500
Daisy Arlene Diaz
Age: 34
Charge: Prostitution a Class “B” Misdemeanor
Bond: $2,000
Sandra Falcon
Age: 43
Charge: Prostitution a Class “A” Misdemeanor
Bond: $3,000
Ernesto Alonzo Barrientos
Age: 36
Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
Arraignment pending
Juan Hernandez Milan
Age: 56
Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
Arraignment pending
Danny Joe Foster
Age: 77
Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
Arraignment pending
Castulo Perez Jr.
Age: 48
Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon a Class “A” Misdemeanor, and Possession of Dangerous Drug a Class “A” Misdemeanor
Arraignment pending
David Robert Buitureida
Age: 60
Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
Bond: $10,000
Casimiro Alejandro Hernandez
Age: 35
Charge: Solicitation of Prostitution a State Jail Felony
Arraignment pending