ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, US Marshal Service, and the Odessa Police Department assisted Andrews County officials in arresting a wanted suspect earlier this week. 29-year-old Landon Scott Henry has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Prohibited Weapon.

According to an Andrews Police Department report, on August 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of SE 1st Street. At the scene, officers met with a victim and a witness who said that Henry had come to the home angry about a vehicle on the property. The victim said he confronted Henry, who was standing near the vehicle; that’s when Henry allegedly fired a shot that grazed the victim’s arm.

Investigators said Henry ran from the scene following the shooting and issued a warrant for his arrest. Henry remained in custody in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $170,000 bond.