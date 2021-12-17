ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- 23-year-old Coby Cunningham, of Hobbs, New Mexico, is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a multi county chase early Friday morning.

According to a release, around 2:50 a.m. on December 17, officers with the Andrews Police Department were in the 300 block of West Broadway when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the alleyway of a hotel. APD said the vehicle left the area driving at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at stop signs. Andrews officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Andrews PD said the driver continued westbound on SH 115, eventually entering Winkler County and the City of Kermit. The driver then turned onto Highway 302 and into Ector County. During the chase, officers saw the driver throw things out of the window of his vehicle.

Once in Ector County, the vehicle was spiked with stop sticks, and the chase eventually ended near Ventura Boulevard and Kermit Highway. Andrews PD said the entire pursuit spanned more than 85 miles with speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Cunningham was taken into custody and has been booked into the Andrews County Jail. He has been charged with Evading Arrest, and Tampering with Evidence. According to APD, Cunningham also had outstanding warrants for undisclosed charges.

Andrews Police, Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, Kermit Police, Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Police, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office assisted during the chase.