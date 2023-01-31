JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Reeves County Emergency personnel and the Texas Department of Transportation have responded to a multi – vehicle pileup near the Interstate 10 / Interstate 20 split close to mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County. Investigators said there are as many as 12 vehicles involved with multiple injuries.

Eastbound Interstate-10 is currently closed as the investigation continues and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

DPS said in a statement, ” Travel in West Texas is discouraged at this time due to icy roadways.”