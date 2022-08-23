For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A few isolated storms are lingering around in parts of West Texas this morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips the potential for even more storms later today which will keep high temperatures from reaching the 90-degree mark for almost every location. Localized flooding and strong wind gusts will accompany some of these stories not just for today, but also in the days to come. Despite slightly drier weather ahead with temperatures rising a bit, temperatures will still be below normal.