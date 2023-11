MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Texas Credit Unin will join banks and credit unions across the county as a way to honor local first responders during the “Best Day Ever” event Friday.

Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on November 3, employees will honor Midland Police officers at the credit union’s Midkiff branch. Every person attending will receive a gife and a chance to win a $50.00 gift card.

Here’s a link to a video that better explains the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHN-UAUFEyQ