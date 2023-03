MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Shared Spaces will be hosting the Volunteer Mixer and Poker Run with 20 local nonprofits on Thursday, March 30th from 4pm to 6pm.

Drinks and snacks are provided while you have the opportunity to talk to local nonprofits. You can also try your luck at the poker run.

This event is free and open to the public, at the Midland Shared Spaces Center.

For more information or any questions, please email Midland Shared Spaces at 3500 North A St., Midland, Texas.