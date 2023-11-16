MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland’s Regina Stock, the reigning Mrs. America, announced via social media that she is officially cancer free following surgery to remove a mass from her kidney.

Stock was diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma in October, just months after the Odessa High School alum won her title. Stock said she visited the doctor after falling ill, and testing showed a mass affecting her left kidney.

Shortly after receiving the diagnosis, Stock underwent surgery at UT Southwestern to remove the cancerous tumor.

“I’m still recovering from my surgery, and I’ll be monitored for any spreading or reoccurrence for the rest of my life. But I can breathe a little easier knowing that for the time being, I am a CANCER SURVIVOR! Thank you to Dr. Waldu and his team at UT Southwestern. Thank you to the Mrs. America sisterhood that rallied around me during this incredibly difficult time, and for everyone that donated or shared my gofundme. You all helped save my life and for that I am eternally grateful,” Stock said in a social media post.

Stock plans to head to Las Vegas in January where she will compete for the title of Mrs. Universe.

Cover Photo by: Bri G Photos