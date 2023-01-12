ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus for all students, faculty, and campus visitors to enjoy and is set to open Wednesday, January 18.

The lunch spot will be housed in the Saulsbury Campus Center and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Mr. Beast Burger location will have specialty burgers, grilled sandwiches, sides, beverages and specialty items and will offer dine in and to-go options.

The restaurant’s concept was founded and developed by internet personality Jimmy Donaldson, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC. There are multiple locations in North America and Europe, with plans of continued expansion in the future.

Check out the menu: