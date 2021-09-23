MPD welcomes new K-9

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has welcomed a new member to its K-9 Unit.

Kesper, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland reported for duty Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. He spent his first day training with his new handler.

According to the American Kennel Club, K9 officers, with their enhanced sense of smell, are most often used to detect drugs, as well as explosives and accelerants, when investigating arson cases. They are also used in search and rescue operations. Additionally, the pups often put their lives on the line protecting their human counterparts.

MPD says it is excited to welcome Kesper to the team.