MPD vs MFP, first responders battle it out for a good cause

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police and Fire Departments are coming together to donate blood, and to challenge the community to donate as well.

The Battle of the Badges blood drive is a community drive to help combat blood shortages at area hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all, but especially so for Vitalant. The organization says it has had a hard time finding donors since coronavirus hit the Basin.

The blood drive kicked off Thursday, with MFD stepping up to donate, in hopes of winning the competition.

“Right now, the police department has the trophy, and the fire department today is really stepping up and trying to get their trophy back, they had it years back, like 5 years back they had the trophy, well then the police department got the trophy and so now they’re trying to win their trophy back,” said Dianne Scott, Donor Recruitment Supervisor.

The blood drive will continue next week, and donors are invited to join the competition from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. September 10, 11, and 12 at Midland Park Mall, next to Chick-fil-a. Anyone who donates will receive a special Battle of the Badges t-shirt. There will also be free food from Chick-fil-a and goodies from mall merchants.

You can schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins will also be welcome.

MPD will have its turn to donate on September 15.