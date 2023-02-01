MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is expected to give the community an update on a case involving an unidentified special needs boy found last weekend. Detectives plan to speak at a news conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. The Department is asking the community to continue sharing the boy’s story to help with the investigation.

The young man was found walking alone January 29 in an alley near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Investigators said the boy has, so far, been unable to speak. However, while collecting DNA and fingerprints in hopes of identifying him and loacting his guardian, the child did write the name Cordarius multiple times.

Until his family is found, MPD said the young man, believed to be between the age of 13 and 17, has been safe in the care of Child Protective Services.