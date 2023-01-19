MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved.

According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the pair got away with between $200 and $600 worth of coins and caused about $12,000 in damages to the property.

Now, MPD said the suspects have been linked to other coin operated machine burglaries in the last couple of months and have made off with thousands in coins and have caused even more in damages to the machines, according to the company that services the machines. To date, the pair has hit at least eight locations in Midland and another four in Odessa and is said to be targeting apartment complexes and hotels.

Investigators said the suspects have, at times, been accompanied by two younger boys during the thefts and have been caught on camera leaving some locations in a black Jeep, possibly a Cherokee. Anyone who recognizes the suspects pictured below is asked to call Detective Standage at 432-685-7108.