MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Detectives with the Midland Police Department are again asking for help from the community with the investigation into a shooting that left one person dead late last month. MPD said, “If you know something, say something”.

Around 5:00 p.m. on November 30, MPD responded to the ReNew Apartments in the 1900 block of N Midland Drive to investigate after shots were fired. At the scene, investigators found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died. According to investigators, multiple suspects were involved in the shooting and left the scene in a white, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.