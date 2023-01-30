MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for the family of a special needs boy found yesterday.

According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he in unable to communicate and is believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-685-7108. MPD confirmed Monday that the child in safe in the care of Child Protective Services until he can be reunited with family.