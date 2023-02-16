MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve a case involving a hit and run crash that left one person dead earlier this month.

Around 7:25 p.m. on February 7, officers and paramedics responded to the 1800-1900 block of E Interstate 20 north service road after a man was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was identified as 51-year-old Lazaro Resendiz Villafuerte. Villafuerte was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Villafuerte’s truck was found parked and idling on the shoulder of the north service road with its hazard lights flashing. According to previous reports, investigators said they believe Villafuerte pulled over to retrieve something from the roadway when he was struck.

This portion of I-20 is remote and was dark that evening because of cloud cover. There are no streetlights, and the nearest business is approximately 1,500’ east of the crash location. There are no witnesses to the crash, no video, and no one has come forth with any additional information on this unsolved case.

Anyone with any information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward. Please reference case number 230207041.