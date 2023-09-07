MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in solving two pedestrian hit and run cases that have been ongoing for a few months now.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, while both cases were publicized, the few tips that were received have been unfounded.

The first case occurred on February 7th, when an unresponsive man was found lying on the north service road of the 1800-1900 block of E. I-20. The male victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene. The victim was Lazaro Resendiz Villafuerte, who succumbed to his injuries. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #230207041.

The second case occurred on May 6th at about 8:51pm, when an unknown vehicle was travelling north on the 1700 block of N. Big Spring St., disregarding a red light at N. Big Spring St. and W. Golf Course Rd., before striking a pedestrian crossing the roadway at the intersection and leaving the scene. The pedestrian suffered severe bodily injuries and was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital. There were pieces of a headlight cover left at the scene, and the suspect’s vehicle should have the front left headlight area damaged. Crime Stoppers says all leads have been exhausted in this case and any information would be appreciated. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case #230506028.

The first tip to Midland Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is not used and tippers remain anonymous.