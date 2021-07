MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A sergeant with the Midland Police Department has been arrested after threatening another, according to a release.

Sgt. Jeremy Swilling, 44, has been charged with retaliation.

On June 29, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance involving Swilling.

According to the release, after deputies left the scene, Swilling allegedly threatened the complainant.

Swilling has been placed on administrative suspension from MPD.