MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of abandoning several dogs.

According to MPD, on February 17, two women were caught on video allegedly dumping three dogs at the Green and Clean Car Wash at 5310 Briarwood. One suspect is described as an “older” woman with dark hair, wearing red tights, a black shirt, and black jacket. The women were seen driving a silver 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue with unreadable license plates.

If caught, the suspects are facing Cruelty to Animals charges. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230217021. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.