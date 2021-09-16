MPD searching for woman accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of stealing.

According to a Facebook post, around 2:00 p.m. on September 1, the woman pictured below stole from Cain Electrical Supply located at 2011 W Industrial. Police say the stolen property is valued at $6,843.





Anyone who recognizes the woman is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS or MPD and reference case number 210908027. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.