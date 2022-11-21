MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department, along with Midland Crime Stoppers, is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on November 2, the man pictured below was caught on camera allegedly stuffing a backpack full of unpaid merchandise. The man the reportedly left the store with about $198 worth of stolen goods.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221103302. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.