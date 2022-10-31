MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of vandalizing a vehicle.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect pictured below has been accused of pouring paint on a vehicle that was parked at Wash ‘Em Up Laundry, located at 2101 N Midland Drive. The man reportedly left the scene in an older model grey Nissan pickup truck.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221023029. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.