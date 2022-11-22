MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio is suspected of similar thefts in Odessa. MPD said the three drove away from each store in a black Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on any of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221107301. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.