MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 8, the two people pictured below visited Office Depot and filled a duffle bag with about $1,200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221008027. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.