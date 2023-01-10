MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to MPD, on December 24, the man and woman pictured below stole an employee’s cell phone at the Mainstay Suites hotel located at 2500 S Lamesa. The pair then allegedly transferred money from the victim’s bank account.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221227008. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.