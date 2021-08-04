MPD searching for suspects in Kohl’s theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on July 16, a man and woman stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s located at 3200 N Loop 250. Among the stolen items, several pair of Oakley sunglasses, fragrances, and makeup.

Anyone who recognizes the pair pictured below is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference MPD case number 21-0722016. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.