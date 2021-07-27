MPD searching for suspects in Home Depot theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a couple accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on July 9, a man and woman went to Home Depot and stole two Milwaukee M12 Fuel Impact Drills. The drills were hidden inside the woman’s purse. The pair left the store in a black Nissan Xterra.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman pictured below is encouraged to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. You will remain anonymous, and your tip could be worth a cash reward.