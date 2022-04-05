MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing packages.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below has been caught on camera stealing from the porches of several homes in Midland. MPD said the man has been seen leaving in two different vehicles, a blue SUV and a white SUV.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220312035. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1,000 cash reward.