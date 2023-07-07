MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a social media post, around 10:30 a.m. on July 2, the man pictured below allegedly approached a home in the 3200 block of Roosevelt and stole a package off the front porch.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230704024. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.