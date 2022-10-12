MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below allegedly tried on a pair of boots at Boot Barn, located in the 4800 block of Andrews Highway, and walked out of the store with the boots without paying. The man reportedly drove away in a black truck with four other men inside.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220915017. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.