MPD searching for suspect in Target theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 8:11 p.m. on September 1, the man pictured below entered Target on N Midland Drive and went to the DVD section. Police say the suspect took three movies and a trilogy set and put them in the back of his shorts and exited the store. The stolen merchandise is valued at $169.00.

Police describe the man as around 5’9″ tall, weighing about 230 pounds. At the time of the theft, the suspect was wearing black shorts, black shoes, and a black sleeveless shirt.





Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case #210907301. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward, it may be worth a cash reward.