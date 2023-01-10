MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards.

According to a Facebook post, on January 1, a victim’s vehicle was broken into in the 4400 block of Andrews Highway and several identification cards and credit cards were stolen. The victim’s credit card was then used at a Kent Kwik on Faudree Road in Odessa and the victim’s wallet was found at a Quick Track on W Highway 80. Some of the victim’s property was returned but investigators still need help to identify the suspect. The man accused was seen driving a dark colored truck as well as a red four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230102009. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.