MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 18, a man, woman, and three children pictured below, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and visited the golf section. Investigators said the man then picked up more than $1,500 worth of clubs and a golf bag and led his family out of the store without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 221023019. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.