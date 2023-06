MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. Investigators said the man pictured below was allegedly caught on camera stealing about $659 worth of merchandise from Boot Barn.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to Call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230515016. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.