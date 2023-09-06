MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft.

According to a social media post, around 8:00 p.m. on September 3, an unknown suspect driving a ref Ford F150 was caught on camera targeting open garages and stealing valuable items from homes in the Grassland Estates area and the residential area around Market Street. MPD said it’s possible that two suspects were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230903035. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.