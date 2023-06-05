MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a burglary suspect.

According to MPD, over the last couple of weeks, the suspect pictured below was caught on camera entering a building located at 10021 Liberator Lane multiple times; the suspect stands accused of stealing copper from within the walls of the building. The suspect caused “severe damage” to the electrical system, which is expensive to repair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230523028. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.